3 Point Analysis | RBI’s external benchmark for loans

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to decode the implications.
In a big push to make the transmission of monetary policy more effective, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it mandatory for banks to link all new floating home and MSME loans to external interest rate benchmarks from October 1st, 2019.
The interest rate under external benchmark will be reset at least once in three months.Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to decode the implications.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 6, 2019 04:03 pm