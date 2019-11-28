App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Long term bets on railway engineering stocks?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Due to a strong order book, railways has seen strong revenue growth in the construction and engineering space.

The government has increased its capital investment in railways from about Rs 1 lakh crore in 2015-16 to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in 2018-19.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to see if railways can be a good long-term investment option for the investors.Watch the video for more.


First Published on Nov 28, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #construction #Engineering #Indian Railways #video

