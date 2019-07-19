3-Point Analysis | Market outlook based on the bond-equity yield gap

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether one should stick to equity markets - or switch to bond market.
Bond yields and earnings yields are among the two most important decision making tools for money managers and investors are again facing a challenge of capital allocation as the yields on 10-year bonds have reached 6.3% after a steep decline in the last two months.Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether one should stick to equity markets - or switch to bond market.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:48 pm