App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Market outlook based on the bond-equity yield gap

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether one should stick to equity markets - or switch to bond market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bond yields and earnings yields are among the two most important decision making tools for money managers and investors are again facing a challenge of capital allocation as the yields on 10-year bonds have reached 6.3% after a steep decline in the last two months.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether one should stick to equity markets - or switch to bond market.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.