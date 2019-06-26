App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 07:19 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Gold is shining bright and expensive, should you invest ?

The yellow metal has gained nearly 12 percent in a month time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Gold prices have surged to a six-year high.  The yellow metal has gained nearly 12 percent in a months time.

It’s not just gold, all the proxies of safe-haven assets have moved up recently– including Swiss franc, Japanese yen and bonds.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of why the precious metal is gaining ground.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 07:18 pm

