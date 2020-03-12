3-Point Analysis |Equity mutual fund inflows rose to Rs 10,730 crore in February

Despite the sharp sell-off in equity markets, inflows in equity mutual funds touched an 11- month high in February. According to the monthly mutual fund data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), inflows rose to Rs 10,730 crore last month.

Though the world is witnessing an economic slowdown amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak, investors’ enthusiasm for equity as an asset class remains intact. All categories including large, mid and small cap schemes saw sizeable inflows.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the data released by Amfi to understand what has contributed to the growth of mutual funds and what is the outlook going forward.