3-Point Analysis | ECB’s QE program to counter low growth, inflation

European Central Bank (ECB) announced that the quantitative easing (QE) measures will be restarted to counter low growth and inflation.
Donald Trump praised the move and asked the US Fed to cut rates in order to boost the 'hurting US exports'.Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis of the QE measures and how it will impact the global market.
First Published on Sep 13, 2019 08:42 pm