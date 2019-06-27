3 Point Analysis | Bad news for NBFCs as Edelweiss and Piramal downgrade

The real estate sector is seeing a significant fall in the economy which in turn has been affecting the NBFCs.
Rating agency ICRA downgraded both Edelweiss Financial Services and Piramal Capital & Housing Finance on June 25, 2019. The reason for the downgrade is due to the likelihood of higher default rate in the real estate section.
It comes at a time when the NBFC sector is struggling due to the IL&FS default and the downgrades of DHLF and Reliance ADAG.
The real estate sector is seeing a downturn which has been affecting the NBFCs. The liquidity crunch of NBFCS will also tighten as mutual funds have become selective in lending.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.