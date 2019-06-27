App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Bad news for NBFCs as Edelweiss and Piramal downgrade

The real estate sector is seeing a significant fall in the economy which in turn has been affecting the NBFCs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rating agency ICRA downgraded both Edelweiss Financial Services and Piramal Capital & Housing Finance on June 25, 2019. The reason for the downgrade is due to the likelihood of higher default rate in the real estate section.

It comes at a time when the NBFC sector is struggling due to the IL&FS default and the downgrades of DHLF and Reliance ADAG.

The real estate sector is seeing a downturn which has been affecting the NBFCs. The liquidity crunch of NBFCS will also tighten as mutual funds have become selective in lending.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis of how bad the situation of the NBFCs are after the downgrades of Edelweiss and Piramal.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #Economy #ILFS #India #NBFCs #Real Estate #Viddeo

