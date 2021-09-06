MARKET NEWS

Sidharth Shukla's family issues first statement after his death, thanks Mumbai police

The family requested that they be given privacy to mourn the loss. The 40-year-old actor, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died on Thrusady.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
The family of actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden death has sent shockwaves across the film industry, on Monday issued a statement, thanking the Mumbai police for protecting them like a "shield" and showing enormous sensitivity.

The 40-year-old actor, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died on Thursday.

His sudden death has sparked a fresh debate on the stresses of showbiz and also some speculation. In the statement, the family thanked the actor's fans and well-wishers for showering him with love.

"Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever," the statement read. The family requested that they be given privacy to mourn the loss.

"A special thank you to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," they said.

According to police and hospital sources, there were no external injuries on Shukla's body and initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death. Shukla is survived by mother and two sisters.

The model-turned-actor made his debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na" and attained popularity with "Balika Vadhu". In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

 
Tags: #Entertainment #India #Sidharth Shukla #trending
first published: Sep 6, 2021 03:36 pm

