How is E10 fuel important for India’s net-zero goals?

Achieving the target of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol has been a milestone for India as the country pledges to become net-zero economy by 2070. E10 is a fuel made of 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent petrol. Ethanol is made mostly by fermenting sugar present in plant-based foods. India is aiming to increase the content of ethanol in petrol to further reduce its dependency on fossil fuels. The government now pledges to achieve 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025. Vehicles made in India since 2008 are compatible with E10.

Ethanol-blended petrol also helps India in becoming energy self-reliant, since the country imports 85 percent of the oil it needs.