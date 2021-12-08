DPCC spent over Rs 478 crore since 2015 to tackle air pollution: RTI reply

Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has spent over Rs 478 crore since 2015 to tackle air pollution in the national capital, according to government data obtained through an RTI application.

The reply to the RTI application filed by social activist Amit Gupta revealed that the pollution control body has so far spent Rs 467.97 crore from a green fund set up in 2008 on several projects to reduce air pollution levels.

It said the money has been utilised for grant of subsidy to battery-operated vehicles, e-rickshaws, odd-even drive, maintenance of the bio-gas plant at the Delhi Secretariat, operating online air monitoring stations, study on real-time source apportionment, installation of smog tower, salary of environment marshals and other miscellaneous expenditure.

The DPCC said it spent Rs 10.58 crore from environment damage compensation collected on installation, operation and maintenance of continuous ambient air monitoring stations; research and study projects, procurement of instrument for air laboratory, installation of recycle unit in government schools, setting up of noise monitoring stations, air pollution monitoring and honorarium for oversight committee.

However, it did not reveal the expenditure incurred under each head.

The reply to another RTI application filed by Gupta had revealed that the DPCC spent Rs 12 crore from The Air Ambience Fund set up in 2008 on the implementation of the three phases of the odd-even car rationing scheme between 2016 and 2019.

Collected through the Department of Trade and Taxes, the Air Ambience Fund gets 25 paise from the sale of each litre of diesel in Delhi.

A total of Rs 547 crore has been collected in the fund since March 2008. Of this, Rs 527 crore has been spent on green activities.

The government utilised only Rs 59 crore till 2015. In the last seven years, it has used Rs 468 crore from the fund.