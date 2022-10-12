English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    Cabinet approves Rs 22,000 crore grant for state-run OMCs to compensate LPG losses

    "It will help the PSU OMCs to continue their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ensuring unhindered domestic LPG supplies," the Centre said.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 12, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

    The Union Cabinet, in its meeting on October 12, approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for losses incurred in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

    "Cabinet approves Rs 22,000 crore as one time grant to PSU OMCs for losses in Domestic LPG. It will help the PSU OMCs to continue their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ensuring unhindered domestic LPG supplies," the Centre said in an official release.

    The announcement came hours after CNBC TV-18 broke the story. The news channel had also claimed that government is mulling an additional grant for state-run OMCs to compensate them for their losses on petrol and diesel sale.

    The three biggest state-run retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - which together supply more than 90 percent of India’s petroleum fuels have suffered the worst quarterly losses in years by absorbing record international crude prices.

    The companies have also been holding down pump prices of gasoline and diesel since early April to curb accelerating inflation.

    Close

    Related stories

    The government had earmarked oil subsidies at Rs 5,800 crore for the fiscal year ending March.

    India imports about half of its liquefied petroleum gas, generally used as cooking fuel. The price of the Saudi contract price, the import benchmark for LPG in India, has increased 303 percent in the past two years, while the retail price in Delhi was increased by 28 percent, India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on September 9.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Economy #LPG #oil marketing companies #policy
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 11:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.