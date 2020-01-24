App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Need structural, fiscal measures to boost demand and growth: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

He added that steps like prioritising food processing industries, tourism, e-commerce, start-ups and efforts to become a part of the global value chain could give significant push to growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that there is need for structural and fiscal measures along with monetary policy to augment demand and growth in the economy.

"Monetary policy, however, has its own limits. Structural reforms and fiscal measures may have to be continued and further activated to provide a durable push to demand and boost growth," Das said on January 24.

He added that steps like prioritising food processing industries, tourism, e-commerce, startups and efforts to become a part of the global value chain could give significant push to growth.

Close

"The government is also focusing on infrastructure spending which will augment growth potential of the economy," Das said. He added that states should also play an important role by enhancing capital expenditure which has high multiplier effect.

related news

The country's economic growth is on a downtrend raising concerns on the outlook going ahead. This is despite several measures taken by the government last year to boost demand.

In the December monetary policy committee meeting minutes, Das said that it is imperative that monetary and fiscal policies work in close coordination. He added that the RBI would await provide greater clarity about the further measures that the government may initiate in its budget.

Das also said that central banks need to take a view on the true nature of slack in demand and supply side shocks to inflation for timely use of counter-cyclical policies.

"In recent times, shifting trend growth in several economies, global spillover effects and disconnect between the financial cycles and business cycles in the face of supply shocks broadly explain why monetary policy around the world is in a state of flux," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #Economy #policy #RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.