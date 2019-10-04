Editor's Take | A small rate cut and a dovish statement

Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 percent on October 4.

Simultaneously, the committee slashed GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.1 percent from 6.9 percent. The RBI would continue with an "accommodative stance as long as it is necessary" to revive growth and ensure that inflation is kept in check.

Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishna tells Shraddha Sharma why the market was disappointed with the rate cut and what's next in store.