India can play key role in technological areas identified as critical by Quad nations, says head of Quad Investors Network

India has a lot of opportunities due to its talent base and its ability to stand up as a second big manufacturing base outside of China and can play a leading role in technological areas being identified as critical by Quad nations, the head of the Quad Investment Network has said.

Karl Mehta, chairman of the Quad Investment Network (Quin), along with Alex Trueman, the network's special advisor, is here in Washington DC for meetings with the Biden administration officials following the recent Quad Summit in Japan and ahead of the official state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

The Quin is a network of investors and executives across Quad countries that seeks to foster co-investment in critical technologies. The QUIN was officially launched on May 20. Mehta said the Indian government has this very big 'Made In India' campaign. India wants to rise and be the manufacturing factory of the world, which China has been for the past 30 years, Mehta said.

India has tremendous opportunities as a part of one of the four Quad nations (Japan, India, Australia and the United States). It is the only developing country because the other three are already developed nations. There is a huge talent base in India, Indian-American serial entrepreneur Mehta told