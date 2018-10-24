App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 05:54 PM IST

Virat Kohli quickest to climb Mount 10,000 in ODIs, here's a look at his records

Here's a look at Virat Kohli's stellar record in ODIs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Virat Kohli is the fastest batsmen to cross the 10,000-run mark in ODIs.
1/9

Virat Kohli is the fastest batsmen to cross the 10,000-run mark in ODIs. (Image: AP)
Kohli became the fastest player to reach 9,000 runs and he achieved the feat in 194 innings.
2/9

Kohli became the fastest player to reach 9,000 runs and he achieved the feat in 194 innings.

With 36 centuries, Kohli is the second batsman with the highest number of ODI tons after Sachin Tendulkar.
3/9

With 36 centuries, Kohli is the second batsman with the highest number of ODI tons after Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: AP)
Kohli has the most number of centuries while chasing. He has scored 22 ODI centuries while Sachin Tendulkar stands second with 17.
4/9

Kohli has the most number of centuries while chasing. He has scored 22 ODI centuries while Sachin Tendulkar stands second with 17. (Image: Reuters)
Kohli has scored over 300 runs in a bilateral ODI series on six different occasions.
5/9

Kohli has scored over 300 runs in a bilateral ODI series on six different occasions. (Image: AP)
Kohli is the only player to have scored over 15,000 runs at an average of over 50 in international cricket.
6/9

Kohli is the only player to have scored over 15,000 runs at an average of over 50 in international cricket. (Image: AP)
Kohli is the first skipper to hit six ODI hundreds in a calendar year.
7/9

Kohli is the first skipper to hit six ODI hundreds in a calendar year. (Image: Reuters)
Kohli also became the only captain to score the most ODI runs in a year. The right-handed batsman scored 1,460 runs in 2017 and surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's 1,424 runs in 2007.
8/9

Kohli also became the only captain to score the most ODI runs in a year. The right-handed batsman scored 1,460 runs in 2017 and surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's 1,424 runs in 2007. (Image: AP)
Kohli holds the record for the most number of ODI tons as Indian captain.
9/9

Kohli holds the record for the most number of ODI tons as Indian captain. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #cricket #India #Slideshow #Virat Kohli

