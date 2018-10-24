Virat Kohli quickest to climb Mount 10,000 in ODIs, here's a look at his records

Here's a look at Virat Kohli's stellar record in ODIs. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Virat Kohli is the fastest batsmen to cross the 10,000-run mark in ODIs. (Image: AP) 2/9 Kohli became the fastest player to reach 9,000 runs and he achieved the feat in 194 innings. 3/9 With 36 centuries, Kohli is the second batsman with the highest number of ODI tons after Sachin Tendulkar. (Image: AP) 4/9 Kohli has the most number of centuries while chasing. He has scored 22 ODI centuries while Sachin Tendulkar stands second with 17. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Kohli has scored over 300 runs in a bilateral ODI series on six different occasions. (Image: AP) 6/9 Kohli is the only player to have scored over 15,000 runs at an average of over 50 in international cricket. (Image: AP) 7/9 Kohli is the first skipper to hit six ODI hundreds in a calendar year. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Kohli also became the only captain to score the most ODI runs in a year. The right-handed batsman scored 1,460 runs in 2017 and surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's 1,424 runs in 2007. (Image: AP) 9/9 Kohli holds the record for the most number of ODI tons as Indian captain. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 24, 2018 05:13 pm