English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    Shubman Gill, Umran Malik have real potential, says Kiwi expert Simon Doull

    Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull is still one of those rare former players who doesn’t believe in mincing his words while giving his opinions.

    Vimal Kumar
    January 25, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
    Former New Zealand player Simon Doull (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

    Former New Zealand player Simon Doull (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

    He may have played just 32 Test matches and 42 one-day internationals (ODIs), but he is one of the most familiar Kiwi faces around the world for his commentary and his role as a cricket expert. Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull is still one of those rare former players who doesn’t believe in mincing his words while giving his opinions. Recently, Moneycontrol.com spoke to the 53-year-old on a range of issues related to Indian and world cricket. Here is an edited excerpt.

    It was a bit disappointing the way rain spoiled the last India-NZ series in New Zealand.

    Yeah, it is, I think India were looking for some answers, looking to find out a few things about the one-day side, figure out some players whether are good enough to play, and I am not sure that they have got a lot of answers, they have probably figured out that Washington Sundar when fit should probably be in the playing 11, they have figured out that Shubman Gill is very, very good at the top of the order, and he can challenge KL (Rahul) and any other batter at the position except Rohit Sharma. And they have unleashed Umran Malik to some extent. I think he’s got real potential, and he will learn along the way.

    In India, people are asking, 'Why is he not playing in Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is) or in Test cricket?’ You saw him playing there in New Zealand. What do you make of his performance, and how do you think India should nurture him? Which is the best format for him?