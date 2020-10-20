Shining stars of IPL 2020: Most runs scored, fours and sixes hit, wickets taken until now

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has completed 36 of 56 matches--in the league phase--with all the 8 teams having played 9 matches each, as on October 19, 2020.

We decided to look at how players have performed till now in one of the most high-profile T-20 tournaments held across the world based on the following eight parameters: most runs scored by a player, highest score, most fours, most sixes, biggest sixes, most wickets, dot balls bowled and catches taken.

Kings XI Punjab’s KL Rahul has been one of the star performers of this season--till date. Despite his heroics, Punjab has been languishing in the bottom half of the table as on October 19, 2020. Rahul has the most runs under his belt, highest individual score and has also hit the most number of boundaries or fours.

With the remaining 20 matches left at the league level, it will be interesting to see if Rahul’s splendid form will help his team move up the table as the tournament progresses.

As on October 19, 2020, following are the top four teams leading the table: Delhi Capitals (14 points; +0.921) Mumbai Indians (12 points; net run rate +1.201), Royal Challengers Bangalore (12 points; net run rate -0.096) and Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points; net run rate -0.607).

IPL is one of the most celebrated cricketing events in India and around the world among cricket enthusiasts. The current IPL season is being held in the UAE due to the ongoing pandemic and high number of cases in India.

The tournament is held every year in April and May across India, which follows a 20-over cricket format, comprising eight teams--each representing an Indian city or a state.

As many as 62 players were auctioned this year for Rs 140.3 crore, of which 47% or 29 are overseas players. The most expensive player this season was Australian pacer Pat Cummins, acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crore. He is also the most expensive overseas player to be signed till date.

Let’s take a look at how players have performed till now on the following parameters:

Highest Score: KL Rahul -- 132*

This season's highest score--till date--has been scored by KL Rahul, 132 of 69 balls, against Royal Challengers Bangalore with the help of 14 fours and seven sixes.

Most Fours: KL Rahul (45)

Rahul has hit the most (45) fours this season till now, topping the list, followed by Agarwal (39) and Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan (39). More than one third (180 of 525) of Rahul’s overall runs this season have come from the fours hit.

Most Sixes: Nicholas Pooran (19), Sanju Samson (19) & AB de Villers (19)

Among the hitters, Kings XI Punjab’s Nicholas Pooran, Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers--share the top position for the most (19) sixes each, this season till date.

Biggest Sixes: Nicholas Pooran -- 106 meters

The biggest six this season has been hit by Pooran for 106 meters (m), also sharing his record for second position with Rajasthan Royals--Jofra Archer (105 m).

Most Wickets: Kagiso Rabada -- 19

Delhi Capital’s frontline pacer Kagiso Rabada has bagged the most wickets (19) this season--holding the purple cap--in 9 matches. He is followed by Mumbai Indian’s Jasprit Bumrah (15).

Most Dot Balls: Jofra Archer -- 109

Dot balls bowled in 20-20 format are significant for a bowler, as it is for a batsman hitting a four or a six. Archer has the most (109) dot balls to his side, followed by Jasprit Bumrah (100).

Most Catches: Faf du Plessis -- 10

CSK’s Faf du Plessis has caught the most number of (10) catches this season as on date, followed by Delhi Capital’s Shimron Hetmyer (7) and Mumbai Indian’s Kieron Pollard (7).