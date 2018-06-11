App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanju Samson fails Yo-Yo test, left out of India A's tour to England

According to report, the Kerala-based cricketer was left out of the India A squad for the England tour after failing the crucial Yo-Yo test

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson was dropped from the India A squad for the tour to England, after he failed the 'Yo-Yo test'. The Yo-Yo Test is the new benchmark for fitness for Indian players.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Samson's test score was below the prescribed 16.1 mark.

The newspaper quoted sources at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore as saying that Samson arrived for the fitness test three days ago, along with other England-bound India A players.

The India A squad left for London on Sunday without Samson, for whom a replacement has not been named by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as yet.

related news

What is the Yo-Yo test?

The Yo-Yo test requires players to pace themselves methodically. It starts with a small jog and eventually turns into a sprint. All this is done while shuttling between two rows of cones kept 20 metres apart.

Each run is timed against three beeps played in the background. The three beeps stand for start, turn and finish. The timing between the beeps decreases constantly as the drill progresses.

The test ends in failure if the athlete is beaten twice by the beep. The final score is determined by the number of laps completed and with the speed gathered.

Grade 16.1 is the minimum standard for an elite international sportsman.

The Indian team had first introduced the Yo-Yo test in 2012. According to media reports, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh were previously omitted from the squad for failing to clear the test.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #Sanju Samson #Sports

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.