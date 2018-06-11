Sanju Samson fails Yo-Yo test, left out of India A's tour to England

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson was dropped from the India A squad for the tour to England, after he failed the 'Yo-Yo test'. The Yo-Yo Test is the new benchmark for fitness for Indian players.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Samson's test score was below the prescribed 16.1 mark.

The newspaper quoted sources at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore as saying that Samson arrived for the fitness test three days ago, along with other England-bound India A players.

The India A squad left for London on Sunday without Samson, for whom a replacement has not been named by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as yet.

What is the Yo-Yo test?

The Yo-Yo test requires players to pace themselves methodically. It starts with a small jog and eventually turns into a sprint. All this is done while shuttling between two rows of cones kept 20 metres apart.

Each run is timed against three beeps played in the background. The three beeps stand for start, turn and finish. The timing between the beeps decreases constantly as the drill progresses.

The test ends in failure if the athlete is beaten twice by the beep. The final score is determined by the number of laps completed and with the speed gathered.

Grade 16.1 is the minimum standard for an elite international sportsman.

The Indian team had first introduced the Yo-Yo test in 2012. According to media reports, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh were previously omitted from the squad for failing to clear the test.