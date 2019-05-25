Ravindra Jadeja's fifty in vain as Boult stuns India in World Cup Warm-Up

Catch all the top moments from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-Up match between India and New Zealand played at the Kennington Oval, London. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 India and New Zealand faced-off against each other in their first ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-Up match at the Kennington Oval, London on May 25. India were without Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar due to minor injuries. Skipper Virat Kohli won the Toss and opted to bat first under tricky conditions. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Trent Boult was lethal with the ball as he generated some early swing. He got rid of both Indian openers early, trapping Rohit Sharma LBW in the 2nd over and then getting Shikhar Dhawan caught behind in the 4th over. Both openers managed to score just 2 runs each. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 KL Rahul could only manage 6 runs before chopping a Trent Boult delivery back onto the stumps in the 6th over. India were reduced to 24/3 when Rahul walked back as Hardik Pandya walked out early to bat. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Kohli looked in good touch but was castled by Colin de Grandhomme in the 11th over. The Indian skipper returned with 18 off 24 balls with India languishing at 39/4. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Hardik then took charge plundering 30 off 37 balls before edging a James Neesham delivery into the gloves of Blundell. Dinesh Karthik was caught out in the same over after scoring 4 runs. Dhoni struggled to get going and managed just 17 off 42 balls before finding Neesham in the field in the 23rd over. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Ravindra Jadeja was the only shining light with the bat as he brought up his half-century in the 38th over. He shared a 62-run stand with Kuldeep Yadav (19) for the ninth wicket as India could only manage 179 before being bundled out. Boult was the most impressive bowler finishing with figures of 4/33. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 The Indian supporters were out in big numbers to support the ‘Men in Blue’ with the fixture sold-out. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Jasprit Bumrah gave India the perfect start when he trapped Colin Munro LBW in the 2nd over. The Indian pacer sent down a searing toe-crushing yorker sending back Munro with just 4 runs. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Martin Guptill scored a steady 22 off 28 balls before KL Rahul took a good catch off Hardik Pandya’s bowling to send back the opener in the 10th over. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Ross Tayler (71 off 75) and Kane Williamson (67 off 87) then helped themselves to half-centuries as the Black Caps crossed the finish line with ease in the 38th over. NZ won by 6 wickets with 77 balls remaining. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 India won’t be too concerned about the defeat as it was only a Warm-Up fixture but the chinks in the batting line-up were exposed by the lateral movement. However, the team management will be impressed by Bumrah and Shami who bowled impressive early spells. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 25, 2019 10:43 pm