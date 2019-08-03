India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Highlights: As it happened

Sunil Narine: It is always good to be back in maroon. Hopefully, I can continue with the performances and keep playing for West Indies. Fitness is near, my finger is not 100% but I am trying to stay as long as I can on the park. In the series, we will see how it goes. We have to start the powerplay well whether we bat first or bowl first and take on from there. We have to go out there and start winning cricket games before the World Cup. Once we play good cricket and hard cricket, the result will take care of itself. No new thing at the moment, I am enjoying my cricket. Hopefully, you will see more runs and more wickets in the future.