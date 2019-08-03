App
Aug 03, 2019 11:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Highlights: As it happened

Catch the highlights from the first T20I between India and West Indies played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

  • Aug 03, 11:41 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow for the 2nd T20I starting at 8 PM IST. Till then it's goodbye!

  • Aug 03, 11:41 PM (IST)
  • Aug 03, 11:37 PM (IST)

    Debutant Navdeep Saini is adjudged Man of the Match for his figures of 4-1-17-3. 

  • Aug 03, 11:36 PM (IST)

    Virat Kohli (India Captain): Bowling and fielding right up there, the pitch wasn't great. With the rain around, you couldn't do much, I guess. They did well to start the game on time. Bowlers were on top throughout, variations were superb. Navdeep is from Delhi, he's come a long way. Plays the IPL as well, had a great season. Raw talent, hardly any bowlers who can bowl 150 clicks, hopefully he builds on from here. We would've liked to chase it four down, but we wanted to take risks and take the scoreboard moving. As the ball got older, strike rotation became key. It's just about putting in solid performance, ensure the guys who play contribute in some way or the other.

     

  • Aug 03, 11:33 PM (IST)

    Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies Captain): Once again don't think we assessed conditions, kudos to Kieron coming back into the team. He showed his experience. Had we made 130, it would've been a different game. We batted ourselves out of the game. We have to play positively. The message will continue to be to keep intent, but we need to have better shot selection and awareness. Sunil's four overs very important, he showed his experience, brought us back into the game. Great bowling effort.

  • Aug 03, 11:26 PM (IST)

    Sunil Narine: It is always good to be back in maroon. Hopefully, I can continue with the performances and keep playing for West Indies. Fitness is near, my finger is not 100% but I am trying to stay as long as I can on the park. In the series, we will see how it goes. We have to start the powerplay well whether we bat first or bowl first and take on from there. We have to go out there and start winning cricket games before the World Cup. Once we play good cricket and hard cricket, the result will take care of itself. No new thing at the moment, I am enjoying my cricket. Hopefully, you will see more runs and more wickets in the future.

     
     

