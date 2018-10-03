Ind vs WI 1st Test: Preview, possible XI, betting odds and live stream

West Indies' tour of India that includes two Test matches, five one day internationals (ODIs) and three T20s begins in Rajkot at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on October 4. The second Test will be played from October 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Overview

India will be happy to play at home after being battered 1-4 in the Test series in England. Familiar conditions would help India get back to winning ways.

Virat Kohli's return to lead the team after being rested for the Asia Cup, will also have a positive impact on the new players who have been given an opportunity to showcase their talent. India have rested pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the series and Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj have received their first Test call.

West Indies last played Bangladesh in Test cricket in the Caribbean in June. They defeated the Asian side 2-0. Jason Holder, who led the side will do the same on the upcoming tour.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane , Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

West Indies

Jason Holder (C), Kieran Powell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich (WK), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis

Possible XI

India XI: K L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

WestIndies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Keiran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(WK), Keemo Paul, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach

Players to watch:

Mayank Agarwal (India): The Karnataka batsman gets his first Test call after being in rich form for almost a year. He has scored over 2,000 runs across formats last season. The stylish right hand batsman has a double century against South Africa A and scored a century during the quadrangular series this season. He has extended his prolific form to the current season, with productive outings in A games in England, as well as first-class and 50-over games against both South Africa A and Australia A in August-September.

Devendra Bishoo (West Indies): The attacking leg spinner has 106 Test wickets in 32 matches for his national side. The bowler's deliveries can be a cause of trouble for Indian batsmen. He can shoulder heavy workload on spin friendly Indian pitches. On his day Bishoo can end up a glut of wickets. In the only warm-up match organised for visitors against Indian Board President's XI, Bishoo proved to be the most effective bowler for the West Indies picking up wickets of Mayank Agarwal (90), Shreyas Iyer (61) and Smit Patel (15). He is one bowler that Indian batsmen should be wary of.

Betting Odds (Sportsbet)

India: 1.11

Draw: 8.60

West Indies: 12.00

Where to watch and live streaming