In Pics | CSK vs KXIP: Rahul's, Sarfaraz's fifties go in vain as Chennai win by 22 runs

The match 18 of IPL 2019 saw Kings XI Punjab travel to Chennai to take on Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first. CSK made three changes, handing Scott Kuggeleijn his IPL debut besides bringing in Harbhajan Singh and Faf du Plessis in place of injured Dwyane Bravo, Mohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur. Kings XI Punjab brought back Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye in place of Hardus Viljoen and Mujeeb ur Rahman (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/11 CSK had new opening combination of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. The two put up an opening stand of 56 runs in first 8 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/11 Watson was the first batsman to head back to the dugout as he was dismissed by R Ashwin in the 8th over. Watson trying for a slog sweep was caught by Sam Curran at cow corner. Watson made a steady 26 off 24 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/11 Suresh Raina then steadied the innings along with du Plessis with a 44-run partnership. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/11 du Plessis completed his fifty in style as he launched a delivery from Murgan Ashwin in the 13th over for a huge six. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/11 R Ashwin applied breaks to CSK innings with a double-wicket over. The KXIP captain first dismissed du Plessis, getting the South African caught by David Miller at long on and then on the very next delivery clean bowled Raina. du Plessis made 54 off 38 balls while Raina scored 17 off 20. CSK were 100/3 when Raina was dismissed. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/11 Dhoni yet again rescued his side as he hit an unbeaten 37 off 23 balls. He was well supported by Ambati Rayudu who was not-out on 21 off 15 balls. The two batsmen plundered 50 runs off last four overs to prompt CSK to 160/3 in 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/11 KXIP were off to a horrible start as CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh dismissed dangerous Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in just the 2nd over of Punjab's innings. Gayle edged an away going delivery from Harbhajan to Dhoni while Agarwal looking for a big shot was caught by du Plessis at long-on. KXIP were reduced to 7/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/11 With Gayle and Agarwal back in the hut early, KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan went about steering the Punjab's chase. Khan completed his fifty off 42 balls in the 15th over. Rahul followed the suit in by notching up his fifty in the next over. After 16 overs Punjab were sitting pretty at 110/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/11 To get things done in a hurry Rahul tried to play a big shot off a delivery from Kuggeleijn in the 17th over but was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket. Rahul made 55 off 47 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/11 The equation came down to 26 runs needed off last over. Kuggeleijn conceded just four runs and picked the wicket of Sarfaraz as Chennai won the match by 22 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 6, 2019 08:07 pm