you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table: Updated after IND vs AFG match

Each team will play the other nine in the league stage of the tournament and the top four teams on the points table will progress to the semi-final.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is underway and a total of 47 matches will be played before the tournament culminates in the final which will be played on July 14 at the iconic Lord's Stadium, London.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Points Table

Team P W L T Pts
New Zealand New Zealand 6 5 0 0 11
Australia Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India India 5 4 0 0 9
England England 6 4 2 0 8
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 6 2 2 0 6
Bangladesh Bangladesh 6 2 3 0 5
Pakistan Pakistan 6 2 3 0 5
West Indies West Indies 6 1 4 0 3
South Africa South Africa 7 1 5 0 3
Afghanistan Afghanistan 6 0 6 0 0

This time around, the ICC has reduced the number of participating teams to 10. Each team will play the remaining nine teams in the league stage of the tournament and the top four teams on the World Cup points table will progress to the semi-final.

Close
The World Cup is being jointly hosted by England and Wales. The marquee event of the cricketing world returns to England after 20 years. The last World Cup in the country was won by Australia who are also defending champions in this edition having won the trophy in 2015.

First Published on Jun 23, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

