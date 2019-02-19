App
Cricket
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forfeit WC match, no sporting ties with Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan said India doesn't need to revive any sort of sporting ties with Pakistan as a mark of respect for the armed forces.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Harbhajan Singh believes that India shouldn't play its World Cup tie against Pakistan.

"India should not play Pakistan in the world Cup. India are powerful enough to win the World Cup without having to play Pakistan. This is a difficult time. The attack that has happened, it was unbelievable and it’s very wrong. Strict action will surely be taken by the government. When it comes to cricket, I don’t think we should have any relations with them otherwise they will keep treating us like this," Harbhajan told Aaj Tak.

Indian cricket fans have already started demanding team to not forfeit the match.

The Cricket Club of India is already backing the idea.

"Though CCI is a sporting association, nation comes first, even before sports," Suresh Bafna, its secretary, told ANI.

As a mark of protest, the CCI has already covered the portrait of former Pakistan cricketer and current Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a similar move Rajasthan Cricket Association on February 18 pulled down the pictures of Pakistan cricketers from its lobby, reported PTI.

Harbhajan said India doesn't need to revive any sort of sporting ties with Pakistan as a mark of respect for the armed forces.

"I don’t think India should play the World Cup match against Pakistan. Country comes first and we are all standing behind our country. Cricket or hockey or sports, it should be kept aside because this is a huge thing and repeatedly our soldiers are killed," he said.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 04:10 pm

