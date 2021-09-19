MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsCricket

CSK vs MI IPL 2021 Live: Boult, Milne pick three quick wickets; CSK in trouble

CSK take on MI in IPL 2021. Catch all the live updates and team news here.

Moneycontrol News
September 19, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST

After a disappointing performance in the previous edition of the IPL, CSK are back to winning ways. The Dhoni-led team will be looking to exact revenge against old foes MI. The last time the two sides met went down to the wire with Mumbai winning off the last ball, courtesy of a Pollard-thriller.

CSK vs MI promises to be a thriller with both sides boasting some heavyweights.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CSK vs MI #IPL 2021
first published: Sep 19, 2021 06:52 pm

