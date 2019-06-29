App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cricket World Cup 2019: Orange jersey is one-off, blue remains our colou, says Kohli

India will wear an Orange jersey for its match against England

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Captain Virat Kohli is impressed with newly designed orange dominated away jersey of the Indian team but maintained that blue will always remain their colour. The Indian team needed to have a second choice jersey for the World Cup as per ICC's home and away rule and the navy-blue-orange jersey was officially unveiled by the India captain prior to their match against England at Edgbaston on June 30.

"For one game, it's fine. I don't think permanently we'd be heading in that direction because blue has always been our colour, very proud to wear that. For a change and looking at the occasion, it's a very smart kit," Kohli told reporters on Saturday.

There had been some debate with regards to choice of orange as a dominating colour as a section of political class accused the Central government of trying to "saffronise" sport.

However, for the record, the Indian women's football team in a recent AFC Cup tournament sported full orange kit.

Kohli however loved the designed and gave it an eight out of 10.

"The fit is great, it's a nice change," he said.

"I quite like it, I think it's right up there. For me it would be eight. Honestly, I'm not saying it for the sake of it. I really like it. The contrast is very nice," Kohli said after being asked to rate the jersey on a scale of one to 10.

First Published on Jun 29, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

