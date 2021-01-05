Compulsory COVID-19 test for UK returnees before and after arrival, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on January 5 that those returning to India from the UK by air will have to take the RT-PCR coronavirus test on arrival also.

Puri said the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided that taking an RT-PCR test 72 hours before flying to India from the UK will no longer suffice.

He said: "So, we made it compulsory to test again on arrival. We will review the situation if any steps have to be taken."

The minister added: "We took a decision on limited resumption of civil aviation traffic between India and the UK based on an assessment of available facts."

Accordingly, the total number of flights to the UK have also been reduced from 60 per week to just 30.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Notably, the government is taking these steps to prevent the spread of the mutant strain of the novel coronavirus, which was first detected in the UK. This mutant COVID-19 strain reportedly spreads faster, making it more potent than the SARS-CoV-2 strain that has wreaked a havoc this past year.

According to the Union Health Ministry: "The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 58."

--With ANI inputs