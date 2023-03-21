English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    J Kumar Infraprojects' JV gets Rs 182 crore-order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

    The company, in a statement, said it holds a 55 per cent stake in the JV, J. Kumar - AICPL (AIC Infrastructures Private Limited).

    PTI
    March 21, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

    "We are in receipt of LoA from BMRCL for the construction of airport depot for BMRCL - phase - 2B for a total contract cost of Rs 182,33,99,706 exclusive of GST, in the name JV....which comes to approximately Rs 100,28,69,838 exclusive of GST," J Kumar Infraprojects said.

    J. Kumar Infraprojects on Tuesday said its joint venture has won a contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for a project worth Rs 182.34 crore.

    The company, in a statement, said it holds a 55 per cent stake in the JV, J. Kumar - AICPL (AIC Infrastructures Private Limited).

    "We are in receipt of LoA from BMRCL for the construction of airport depot for BMRCL - phase - 2B for a total contract cost of Rs 182,33,99,706 exclusive of GST, in the name JV....which comes to approximately Rs 100,28,69,838 exclusive of GST," it said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation #J Kumar Infraprojects
    first published: Mar 21, 2023 08:45 pm