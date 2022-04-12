English
    Dodla Dairy: This quality play set to make a bigger splash

    DDL is among the few companies in the listed dairy space with a proven track record, strong balance sheet and return ratios, and strong management quality and qualifies to be one of the stocks to own

    Bharat Gianani
    April 12, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Dodla Dairy Ltd (DDL; CMP: Rs 497; Market cap: Rs 2,959 crore), the second-largest player among private dairies with a significant presence in south India, is poised to continue outperforming the dairy industry. DDL is tapping both the organic (tapping into new adjacent areas) as well as the inorganic route (through acquisitions) for strengthening its presence. Its recent acquisition of Sri Krishna Milks' operations would also consolidate DDL's presence. DDL has created a strong relationship with farmers by enhancing direct procurement...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers