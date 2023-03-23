Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs amid worsening global economic outlook

(Representative image)

IT company Accenture Plc stated on March 23 that it would cut about 19,000 jobs amid worsening global economic outlook.

In a statement, Accenture noted that it would cut about 2.5 percent of workforce. "More than half of the layoffs will affect staff at its non-billable corporate functions," the company said, sending its shares up more than 4 percent before the bell.

"During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Accenture initiated actions to streamline operations, transform non-billable corporate functions and consolidate office space to reduce costs," it added.

Moreover, the IT services company also lowered its annual revenue and profit projections amid worries that recession-wary enterprises will cut technology budgets. The company now expects annual revenue growth to be in the range of 8 percent to 10 percent in local currency, compared to 8 percent to 11 per cent expected previously.

Its forecast for the third-quarter revenue in the range of $16.1 billion and $16.7 billion.

"Accenture expects revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $16.1 billion to $16.7 billion, an increase of 3 percent to 7 percent in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of an approximately negative 3.5 percent foreign-exchange impact compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2022," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Accenture on March 23 reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal ended February 28, 2023, with revenues of $15.8 billion, an increase of 5 percent in US dollars and 9 percent in local currency over the same period last year.

New bookings for the quarter were a record $22.1 billion, with consulting bookings of $10.7 billion and managed services bookings of $11.4 billion.

(With inputs from Reuters)