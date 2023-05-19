Zomato strengthens top deck, announces three top-level appointments

Zomato announced appoints to its top deck after a slew of exits.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Zomato announced three top-level appointments on May 19 and strengthened its top deck, which came after a slew of exits in the food delivery platform between November 2022 and January 2023.

According to a filing with the exchanges, Zomato’s Business Head for Building Businesses and hyperpure chief, Rakesh Ranjan, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the food ordering and delivery business. Rinshul Chandra, Vice President of Product, has been designated as the Chief Operating Officer of the food ordering and delivery business.

The third appointment was that of Rishi Arora as the CEO of Hyperpure, a B2B business to deliver groceries to restaurants. Arora, a long-time Blinkit executive, had previously been elevated as the co-founder of Blinkit in July last year.

ALSO READ: Zomato Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 188 crore as revenue jumps 70%

“Rakesh, Rinshul and Rishi have been with Zomato/ Blinkit for more than 5 years across various roles. We believe that a change of leadership every now and then with capable people at the helm brings new perspectives to the business enabling it to evolve faster,” Zomato said in its filing with the exchanges.

“Such leadership changes are also great for people development, and we are confident that our people strategy will set us up for success even decades from now,” it added.

Last quarter, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had said the the difference between people’s mindset and skill vis-a-vis a company’s context makes it necessary to take a break from each other on the four top deck exits the company had seen.

ALSO READ: Zomato on ONDC: ‘Continue to watch progress closely, and learn from it’

Zomato Legends head and vice-president Siddharth Jhawar was the first to leave in November 2022, followed by Rahul Ganjoo a week later. Ganjoo used to head food delivery, and later headed new initiatives.

The third exit was that of co-founder Mohit Gupta, who had joined as the head of food delivery in 2018 and later elevated. The fourth exit was in the first week of 2023, when Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar left the company.