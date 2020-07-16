App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zeotap raises around Rs 160 crore in new funding round

With fresh funding, Zeotap has completed raising of around Rs 316 crore ($42 million) in the series C round, according to the statement issued by the company.

PTI

IT firm Zeotap on Thursday said it has raised about Rs 160 crore in fresh round of funding from existing and new investors.

With fresh funding, Zeotap has completed raising of around Rs 316 crore ($42 million) in the series C round, according to the statement issued by the company.

Half of the new investment was secured this year; the remainder was raised last year from existing backers, it said.

Close

"The new funding reflects Zeotap's achievements in building a leading platform that enables brands to connect and transform their first-party data into actionable customer intelligence in more than a dozen countries," Zeotap said.

The Germany-based company has close to 40 percent of employees at its research and development centre in Bengaluru.

The company has raised fresh funding from Neue Capital, European Investment Bank, KfW backed fund Coparion, Kathaka, MathCapital, TTCER partners.
