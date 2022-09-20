English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales

    The Google-owned streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give creators 45% of the revenue.

    Reuters
    September 20, 2022 / 10:49 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok.

    The Google-owned streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.

    "We want YouTube to be the place that gives (creators) the greatest support within the changing digital landscape," said YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Advertising #shorts #TikTok #YouTube
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 10:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.