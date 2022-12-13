Yes Bank to issue shares and warrants to Carlyle Group and Advent International

(Representative image: Reuters)

Private sector lender Yes Bank on December 13 said that its board has approved the allotment of shares to global private equity firms Carlyle Group and Advent International. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transaction.

The bank will allot 185 crore shares to Carlyle Group entity CA Basque Investments at Rs 13.78 per share and 128 crore convertible warrants at Rs 14.82 per warrant, the bank said in a release.

On December 9, the bank received two letters from the RBI pertaining to its deals with CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Limited.

The bank plans to engage with the investors to complete its fund raising. “Pursuant to this, the bank shall now engage with the investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective investment agreements,” the bank had said.