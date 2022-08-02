English
    Yes Bank Board: Sunil Kaul and Shweta Jalan likely nominees from Carlyle and Advent

    Sunil Kaul is managing director and financial services sector lead for Carlyle Asia and Shweta Jalan is managing partner at Advent International who heads India business for the private equity firm.

    Nisha Poddar
    August 02, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

    Sunil Kaul and Shweta Jalan will likely be nominees for Yes Bank board from Carlyle and Advent respectively after the private equity investors announced infusing $1.1 billion in the lender last week, said sources.

    The board nominations are subject to central bank approval. Kaul is managing director and financial services sector lead for Carlyle Asia and Jalan is managing partner at Advent International who heads India business for the private equity firm. Both had led the Yes Bank transaction for their firms.

    Carlyle and Advent will buy 10 percent stake each in Yes Bank in a mix of equity and warrants.

    Yes Bank, Carlyle, and Advent did not respond to queries till the time of publishing.
    Nisha Poddar is an Editor-M&A, CNBC-TV18
