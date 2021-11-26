business Why is Meesho a bigger threat to Flipkart than Amazon? There is a new war afoot in the intensely competitive and rapidly growing e-commerce landscape in India. After years of battling Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart is now fending off a threat from a newer rival: SoftBank-backed Meesho. This fresh threat also opens up a new battlefront in the e-commerce space in India, years after the likes of Snapdeal and Shopclues got badly bruised, leaving Amazon and Flipkart to dominate the market. Will Meesho be the new winner of Indian e-commerce? Watch this video to find out