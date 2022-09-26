English
    What's deciding new smartphone features?

    Debangana Ghosh
    September 26, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

    The top three brands in premium smartphone category in India including OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi, are reworking key features of their new models based on new consumption patters. According to Techarc, video consumption (includes OTT, gaming, live sports etc.) is on the rise and becoming the preferred content type in the premium segment which has led to smartphone makers innovate on display and battery functions. They are working on features like Fluid AMOLED screen, higher aspect ratio (>21.9), 120 Hz refresh rate for gaming, HDR Display, fast charging and colour enhancement features. As per the report, among the top three brands, OnePlus users have been consuming the most video content.

    one plus R
