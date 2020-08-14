172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wework-gets-new-1-1-billion-commitment-from-softbank-5705171.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WeWork gets new $1.1 billion commitment from SoftBank

The company told employees that it cut its cash burn rate almost in half to $671 million from the end of last year

Moneycontrol News
WeWork
WeWork

The We Company, owner of WeWork, told employees on August 14 that it cut its cash burn rate almost in half to $671 million from the end of last year and obtained a $1.1 billion (840 million pounds) commitment in new financing from majority owner SoftBank .

WeWork said in an e-mail to employees discussing its second-quarter results that it continues to execute on its five-year plan and it has $4.1 billion in cash and unfunded cash commitments, including the new SoftBank funds.

The e-mail was seen by Reuters.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 06:39 pm

