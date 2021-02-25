Watch: Moneycontrol Pro’s The Consistent Compounders Show - Episode 5

In the latest episode of The Consistent Compounders Show, a series of exclusive interviews with India’s top fund managers, Saurabh Mukherjea talks to Sohini Andani, a senior fund manager at SBI Funds Management Private Limited.

She joined the organisation as the head of research in 2007 and started managing funds in 2010. A commerce graduate from Mumbai University, she has spent more than 25 years in the industry and worked as an equity analyst at several organisations, including KR Choksey Shares and Securities and ING Investment Management, before joining SBI FM.

Andani has been managing SBI Blue Chip Fund and SBI MagWatch: Moneycontrol Pro’s The Consistent Compounders Show—num Midcap Fund for over a decade. The funds have seen their assets under management grow from about Rs 1,000 crore to more than Rs 30,000 crore under her leadership.

Watch Andani as she offers insights into dissecting investment opportunities and maintaining portfolio risks.

The Consistent Compounders Show is another addition to Moneycontrol Pro’s bouquet of premium offerings and will be helmed by Mukherjea, the founder and CIO of Marcellus Investment Management.

Through the interviews, Mukherjea, the former CEO of Ambit Capital, will attempt to glean for Pro users the wealth of wisdom accumulated by some of the finest minds in India’s fund management industry. The interviews will offer a deep understanding of the thought process and guiding principles of these financial experts on how they manage billions.

The Consistent Compounders Show will give Pro subscribers an opportunity to find answers to the most pertinent questions on creating wealth from the top names in financial services.​