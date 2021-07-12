VST Industries Q1 PAT seen up 5.3% YoY to Rs 79.7 cr: ICICI Direct

VST Industries | The company reported profit at Rs 73.7 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 81.48 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 380.4 crore from Rs 368.46 crore YoY.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects VST Industries to report net profit at Rs 79.7 crore up 5.3% year-on-year (down 10% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 284.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 105.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More