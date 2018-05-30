Volumes of these 5 stocks rose by up to 4000% in last 5 days

The market is trading on a negative note but has managed to reclaim some lost ground, with the Nifty down 21 points at 10,612 and the Sensex down 52 points at 34,897.

On the NSE, Jindal Poly Films gained 30.28 percent over the last five days, while Reliance Communications rose 22.38 percent and Merck gained 22.65 percent.

Other big gainers over the period include Kiri Industries, up 19.71 percent. Bodal Chemicals rose 18.48 percent, while Ruchi Soya gained 16.53 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Wednesday compared with their 5-day average traded volume.

Bharti Infratel was trading with volumes of 1,028,388 shares, compared to its five day average of 22,932 shares, an increase of 4,384.43 percent. On the other hand, Welspun India was trading with volumes of 3,302,210 shares, compared to its five day average of 93,705 shares, an increase of 3,424.05 percent.

Dilip Buildcon was trading with volumes of 426,041 shares, compared to its five day average of 22,080 shares, an increase of 1,829.53 percent. Vakrangee was trading with volumes of 1,708,471 shares, compared to its five day average of 93,214 shares, an increase of 1,732.85 percent.

Petronet LNG was trading with volumes of 1,841,805 shares, compared to its five day average of 138,400 shares, an increase of 1,230.78 percent.