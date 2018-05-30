App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volumes of these 5 stocks rose by up to 4000% in last 5 days

On the NSE, Jindal Poly Films gained 30.28 percent over the last five days, while Reliance Communications rose 22.38 percent and Merck gained 22.65 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The market is trading on a negative note but has managed to reclaim some lost ground, with the Nifty down 21 points at 10,612 and the Sensex down 52 points at 34,897.

On the NSE, Jindal Poly Films gained 30.28 percent over the last five days, while Reliance Communications rose 22.38 percent and Merck gained 22.65 percent.

Other big gainers over the period include Kiri Industries, up 19.71 percent.  Bodal Chemicals rose 18.48 percent, while Ruchi Soya gained 16.53 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Wednesday compared with their 5-day average traded volume.

Bharti Infratel was trading with volumes of 1,028,388 shares, compared to its five day average of 22,932 shares, an increase of 4,384.43 percent. On the other hand, Welspun India was trading with volumes of 3,302,210 shares, compared to its five day average of 93,705 shares, an increase of 3,424.05 percent.

Dilip Buildcon was trading with volumes of 426,041 shares, compared to its five day average of 22,080 shares, an increase of 1,829.53 percent. Vakrangee was trading with volumes of 1,708,471 shares, compared to its five day average of 93,214 shares, an increase of 1,732.85 percent.

Petronet LNG was trading with volumes of 1,841,805 shares, compared to its five day average of 138,400 shares, an increase of 1,230.78 percent.
First Published on May 30, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #stocks #Stocks Views

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.