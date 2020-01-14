App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 11:15 AM IST

Vistara launches flights to Kathmandu, starting February 11

The airline will operate daily flights between Delhi and Kathmandu from February 11, the bookings for which open Tuesday, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara on Tuesday announced the launch of its services to Kathmandu, starting February 11. Kathmandu will be Vistara's fifth international destination since the launch of global operations last August, the airline said in a release.

"We are happy to launch services to Kathmandu. The timing could not have been any better, as Nepal recently kick-started its global tourism campaign, ‘Visit Nepal Year 2020' and prepares to welcome two million tourists this year.

"These factors make Kathmandu a promising addition to Vistara's growing network," Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said.

With a vast domestic route network in India, Vistara customers can take one-stop connections to/from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune among other cities, it added.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Business #Companies #Kathmandu #Singapore Airlines #Tata #Vistara

