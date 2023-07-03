Vistara Airlines achieves the milestone of flying 50 million customers

Vistara began commercial operations on January 9, 2015, to set new norms in the Indian aviation industry.

Vistara, a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), attained the historic milestone of flying 50 million passengers within eight years of its operations. This success represents Vistara's rapid expansion and its brand power.

While Vistara has installed an anamorphic 3D installation in its offline promotions in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai airports, inventive billboards have been put up in Gurugram, Delhi and Mumbai for the occasion. In addition, it will serve themed sweets on select flights, hold social media contests, and many other surprises.

The only Indian carrier to feature among the World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has bagged some of the best titles like ‘the 16th Best Airline’, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’, and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’.

For the second year in a row, Vistara was named Asia's Third Youngest Airline Fleet by ch-aviation.

The airline now operates 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 A321, one Boeing 737-800NG and four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

While talking about the achievement, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said, "We are filled with gratitude and joy as we celebrate this remarkable feat of serving over 50 million customers. This milestone stands as a testament to the trust and confidence reposed in us by millions of customers... We would like to thank our valued customers for their continued support and patronage over the years which has played a vital role in establishing us as a world-class airline. As we continue our journey, we are resolute in our commitment to deliver exceptional service and memorable experiences to our customers."