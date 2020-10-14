172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|vishant-vora-resigns-as-cto-of-vodafone-idea-5964391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vishant Vora resigns as CTO of Vodafone Idea

Vishant Vora has decided to return home to the US, the company said in an e-mail response to a specific query.

PTI
 
 
Vodafone Idea’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Vishant Vora has resigned, the telco confirmed on Wednesday.

Vora has decided to return home to the US, the company said in an e-mail response to a specific query.

"VIL recently completed the world’s largest network integration setting up a future ready network built on 5G architecture. Post consolidation, Vi GIGAnet is now the strongest and the fastest 4G network as per various third party agencies,” the company said.

Close

As CTO, the company said, Vora played a significant role in accomplishing this exercise over the last two years.

"He has now decided to return home to the US. We wish him the best for the future,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, Vodafone Idea had unveiled a new brand identity 'Vi' as it looked to rediscover itself post apex court ruling on past statutory dues.

Recently, shareholders of Vodafone Idea approved a slew of proposals including raising borrowing powers of the company, as also issuance of securities of up to Rs 15,000 crore.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 08:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Vishant Vora #Vodafone-Idea

