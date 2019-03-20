App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VG Siddhartha, the trader who made a fortune from Mindtree stake sale

Siddhartha’s background as an investment banker probably came in handy when he pitched in time and again, became a White Knight, when Mindtree needed it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: They are the three new brands of coffee powder released by Café Coffee Day.
Answer: They are the three new brands of coffee powder released by Café Coffee Day.
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

VG Siddhartha has been in the news for selling his stake in Mindtree to L&T, which then mounted the first hostile takeover in Indian IT industry.

Some may know the 58-year-old entrepreneur more as the founder promoter of Cafe Coffee Day, one of the largest coffee chains in the country.

But before all this, Siddhartha was an investment banker and trader.

Siddhartha, who was born in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, started his career as a management trainee trading in Indian stock market at JM Financial under the tutelage of Mahendra Kampani in 1983, after completing his masters’ degree in Mangalore University in Mumbai.

related news

He later bought Sivan Securities in 1984 and turned it into a highly successful investment banking and stock broking company. It was renamed to Way2Wealth Securities in 2000.

It was only in 1992, that Siddhartha started his coffee business Amalgamated Bean Company Trading (now called Coffee Day Global), an integrated coffee business which ranges from procuring, processing and roasting coffee beans to retailing of coffee products. The company’s revenue stands at Rs 2,016 crore for FY18.

After the success of coffee, Siddhartha launched India’s first coffee café -- Café Coffee Day -- on Brigade Road, Bengaluru in 1996. Since then, the company has grown to be one of the largest café chains in the country with 1,751 outlets in 250 cities. The company has outlets outside India as well.

Internationally, CCD outlets are present in Vienna, Czech Republic, Malaysia Nepal and Egypt.

In an interaction with Economic Times in 2006, Siddhartha attributed the success of his coffee trading business to this:

“Part of the credit goes to ABCTL’s meticulous processing where our in-house laboratory supports quality control at every stage to ensure the best cupping quality. The quality of our roasting plant and processing equipment is matched by the excellence of our brewmasters who are the best in the country.”

Mindtree journey

In 1999, IT veteran Ashok Soota roped in Siddhartha when the 10 founders including Subroto Bagchi, Rostow Ravanan and KK Natarajan were putting together Mindtree.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Siddhartha has invested Rs 340 crore for stakes in Mindtree since 1999, and by selling his 20.4 percent stake to L&T, he has taken home a massive profit of nearly Rs 3,000 crore after 20 years.

Siddhartha’s background as an investment banker probably came in handy when he pitched in time and again when Mindtree needed it.

Siddhartha invested close to Rs 44 crore to buy a 6.6 percent stake in Mindtree that was just starting up in 1999. In 2011, he picked up another 5.57 percent and 2.05 percent stakes for Rs 85 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively. Later in 2012, he invested Rs 171 crore to buy an additional 6.84 percent stake in Mindtree. This translates roughly into an internal rate of return of 20.43 percent per annum.

Apart from the coffee business, the Coffee Day group acquired SICAL Logistics, Tanglin Developments (which has Global Village tech park) and Coffee Day Hotels & Resorts.

With the Mindtree stake sale helping him to clear debts, Siddhartha may perhaps don the role of an investor, again.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Cafe Coffee Day #Companies

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

National Consumer Commission Junks Suicide Theory, Orders Insurance Fi ...

Man Sacked, Deported From UAE for "Celebrating" NZ Mosque Shooting

Elections in J&K Deferred as 70,000 Troops Were Needed for Simultaneou ...

BJP Finalises Seat-sharing Pact in Kerala, to Fight in 14 Lok Sabha Co ...

BJP Finalises Seat-sharing Pact in Kerala, to Fight in 14 Lok Sabha Co ...

Sensex Rises for 8th Session, Ends Marginally Higher

‘Tidying Up With Ratatouille’: Viral Video Shows Mouse Sorting Too ...

If Not Pre-poll, Anti-BJP Forces will Come Together Post Elections: Ge ...

Congress, NC Alliance For 2019 Polls Will See a 'Friendly' Contest on ...

General Elections 2019: Mayawati decides not to contest Lok Sabha poll ...

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

India expresses concern over widening trade deficit with China

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Auto sector showing signs of slowdown, says Tata MF

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey have script reading sess ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.