English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Vedanta arm Balco conducts trial for use of biodiesel in smelter operations

    The development assumes significance in the wake of its ambitious target to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050 or sooner.

    PTI
    November 04, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
    Vedanta

    Vedanta

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Vedanta arm Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) on Wednesday said it has successfully conducted a trial for using biodiesel in smelter operations.

    The development assumes significance in the wake of its ambitious target to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050 or sooner.

    In the pilot test, the company used biodiesel for preheating molten metal (aluminium) carrying vehicles called 'ladles', which transfer the hot metal in its molten state from its potlines to cast houses.

    Biodiesel is a form of fuel obtained from organic matter that, when burned, produces significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions.
    PTI
    Tags: #Balco #biodiesel #Business #Companies #Vedanta
    first published: Nov 4, 2022 09:29 am