App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA pulls up Mylan for manufacturing violations at Andhra plant

In a warning letter issued to the company's CEO Heather Bresch, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said inspectors during May 27 to June 5, this year found significant deviations from standard manufacturing practices at the company's Unit 8 in G Chodavaram village in Vizianagaram.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

American health regulator USFDA has pulled up Mylan Laboratories for violation of good manufacturing norms, including lapses in handling raw materials and issues related with cleaning of equipment, at its Andhra Pradesh-based manufacturing facility.

In a warning letter issued to the company's CEO Heather Bresch, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said inspectors during May 27 to June 5, this year found significant deviations from standard manufacturing practices at the company's Unit 8 in G Chodavaram village in Vizianagaram.

"This warning letter summarises significant deviations from current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)," the USFDA said.

Close

The significant violations included failure to have adequate written procedures for the receipt, identification, testing and handling of raw materials.

related news

"Your procedures for receiving, identifying, testing, and handling raw materials were inadequate to ensure suitability of materials used in manufacturing, including preventing contamination and cross-contamination with nitrosamine impurities such as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) and N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA)," the US health regulator said.

The company had not anticipated the presence of NDMA or NDEA impurities based on its assessment of the API manufacturing process, it added.

It also pointed out to the company's failure to clean equipment and utensils to prevent contamination or carry-over of a material that would alter the quality of the API beyond the official or other established specifications.

"There is no assurance that your cleaning methods are adequate to clean and prevent contamination or carry-over of drugs manufactured on non-dedicated equipment," USFDA said.

The inspectors observed that non-dedicated equipment were labelled as clean, however, when the interior surfaces of the chutes were wiped with lint-free clothes stains were observed, it added.

"Based upon the nature of the deviations we identified at your firm, we strongly recommend engaging a consultant qualified to evaluate your operations to assist your firm in meeting current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) requirements," USFDA said.

Until all corrections have been completed and FDA has confirmed corrections of the violations and the firm's compliance with CGMP, FDA may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements, it added.

In addition, the company's failure to correct these violations may result in FDA continuing to refuse admission of articles manufactured at the plant into the US, the regulator said.

The FDA issued the letter on November 5, and has given the company 15 days to respond.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 02:44 pm

tags #Andhra plant #Business #Companies #Mylan #USFDA

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home