App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Urban Ladder lays off 40% workforce in Q4 FY19: Report

The layoffs, which happened at multiple levels, brought the company’s headcount to 700

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Furniture retailer Urban Ladder laid off 40 percent of its workforce in the quarter-ended March, according to a report in The Hindu BusinessLine.

Even as the company has been trying to sustain operations, the leadership team has claimed that it is a couple of months away from turning EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) positive.

According to the report, the major reasons cited by the management for laying off employees was Urban Ladder’s inability to raise more funds and its struggle to turn profitable. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The layoffs, which happened at multiple levels, brought the company’s headcount to 700. This is the second time that the Ratan Tata-backed company has resorted to job cuts after 2016.

related news

Ashish Goel, co-founder and CEO of Urban Ladder, told the newspaper that they had no other option and that they would have to shut down if they did not ask people to leave.

The company's goal is to deliver Rs 8-10 crore of EBITDA in this fiscal, Goel added.

The company doubled its revenue to Rs 204.7 crore in FY18 from what was Rs 101.9 crore in FY17. In its regulatory filling, the company reported a loss of Rs 117.3 crore in FY18 as against Rs 459.1 crore in FY17.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Business #Companies #jobs #Startup #Urban Ladder

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.