    UPI records over 6.5 billion transactions in August, total value inches closer to Rs 11 lakh crore

    According to data released by NPCI, UPI reported transactions amounting to Rs 10.72 trillion in August.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    Representative image

    Digital payment transactions value through UPI rose to Rs 10.73 lakh crore in August this year, up marginally from the previous month, data showed on Thursday. In July 2022, the UPI-based digital transaction value stood at Rs 10.63 lakh crore.

    The value of UPI transactions during August this year relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions, up from 6.28 billion (628 crore) in the preceding month, as per the data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

    (This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates)
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 12:05 pm
