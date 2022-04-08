United Spirits Q4 PAT may dip 4.6% YoY to Rs 232.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects United Spirits to report net profit at Rs 232.6 crore down 4.6% year-on-year (down 20.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,550.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 395.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More